Now Uddhav Thackeray's close aide Anil Parab gets ED notice

In a sensational development, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s close aide and state’s transport minister Anil Parab has been served an Enforcement Directorate notice.

The details of the notice to Parab is not yet known. However, reports indicate it is vis-a-vis the allegations involving former state home minister and senior NCP leader Anil Deshmukh.

Shiv Sena chief spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut confirmed the ED notice to Parab.

Earlier in the day, BJP Rajya Sabha member and Union MSMEs Minister Narayan Rane during an interaction with a Marathi TV news channel on the sidelines of the Jan Aashirwad Yatra, said that several leaders are on the radar of ED and CBI.

Parab has been asked to appear before the ED’s Mumbai office on Tuesday.

“The Jan Ashirwad Yatra concluded today and immediately Anil Parab received the ED notice,” said Raut.

It may be mentioned that Parab is the guardian minister of Ratnagiri district and he was seen in a video apparently instructing police officials to arrest Rane for his “tight-slap slur” against Thackeray.

“The epicentre of the (political) earthquake (vis-a-vis Rane's arrest) was Ratnagiri and Parab is the guardian minister of that district,” said Raut.

It needs to be mentioned that Parab is also the state’s Parliamentary affairs minister and he was one of those who played a key role in forming the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

It may be recalled that dismissed assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze had claimed that Parab had called him to his official bungalow and insisted him to initiate primary talks to get Rs 50 crore from a prominent trust in order to close an enquiry.