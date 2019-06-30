Now Yogi targets Priyanka over 'spiralling crime' in UP

A day after Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Uttar Pradesh police traded barbs on former's allegation of spurt in crime the state, chief minister Yogi Adityanath also joined the issue on Sunday terming Priyanka's jibe as ''sour grapes''.

Speaking to reporters in Saharanpur, about 500 kilometres from here, Adityanath said that Priyanka's allegation reflected her frustration and was an attempt to remain in the limelight.

''Her (Priyanka) party president lost in UP (Amethi)....she will have to make some comments sitting in Delhi or Italy to remain in the limelight,'' he said.

Adityanath said that the Congress leader's remarks were like ''sour grapes'', a reference to Priyanka's failure to ensure a win for her brother and party president Rahul Gandhi in latter's bastion of Amethi in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls.

Priyanka had said in a Twiter post on Saturday that ''criminals have a free run in Uttar Pradesh....incidents of crime have been occurring one after another but the state government seems to be unaffected,''. She had also posted a collage of handwritten posters containing incidents of crimes in the state in the past few months.

Countering Priyanka's charge, the state police had also taken to Twitter and claimed that there was a decline in the incidents of crime in the state.

''There was a decline of 25-30 per cent in crimes following effective action by the cops....heinous crimes have been cracked within 48 hours...the rule of law has been established in the state,'' the state police said in a post on Twitter.