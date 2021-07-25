Now your Covid vaccination certificate shows dates of both doses

Recently, the government announced an upgradation in the Covid-19 vaccination certificate which will now include the dates of both vaccine doses.

The Covid-19 vaccination certificate is issued as a proof of vaccination with a QR code which secures it from forgery. Earlier, the Covid-19 vaccination certificate on the Co-WIN app showed ‘partially vaccinated’ after the first dose and ‘fully vaccinated’ after the second one.

As per the upgrade, the certificate will show both the doses dates on the certificate, the government announced it on Twitter.

Aarogya Setu, government’s Covid-19 contact tracing mobile application, tweeted, "Now your Covid Vaccination Certificate on http://Cowin.gov.in displays dates of both doses.”