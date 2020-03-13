NPPA asks state regulators to ensure masks, sanitisers not sold above MRP

The Centre on Friday asked states and Union Territories (UTs) to ensure that masks and sanitisers are not sold above their maximum retail price.

"The state drug controllers (SDCs) and food and drugs administrators (FDAs) of all the states and union territories have been requested to have a close vigilance in the market to check the sale of masks and sanitizers at the rates higher than the MRP," National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority(NPPA), the drug pricing body, said in a statement.

The Centre has also invoked the Disaster Management Act to ensure price regulation and availability of surgical and protective masks, hand sanitizer and gloves.

Both masks (2ply & 3 ply surgical masks, N95 masks) and hand sanitisers have been brought under Essential Commodities Act, 1955, empowering States to regulate production, distribution and prices of these items and also crackdown on hoarding and black-marketing.

