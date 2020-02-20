NPR-NRC part of govt's communal agenda: Maulana Arshad Madani

The NPR-NRC are part of the Central government's communal agenda to transform India into a Hindu-nation, eminent and outspoken religious scholar Maulana Arshad Madani said.

"NPR-NRC is part of a larger communal agenda to isolate and alienate Muslims and make India a Hindu nation. They want to polarise the society," Madani, president of Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind, told a news conference in Mumbai on Thursday.

When the Constitution guarantees equal rights to all citizens irrespective of his/her religion, caste, language, region, the agenda behind the CAA-NRC-NPA is very clear, he said, adding that Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind does not support any specific political party but is compelled to raise the issue as it endangers the unity and integrity of India.

"In the last two to three months, clearly there is a communal turmoil," he added.

Earlier, Madani had opposed the implementation of CAA. The Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind is holding its four-day long executive committee meeting, during which wide ranging religious, social and political issues are being discussed.

On Sunday, Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind would be holding its mega rally in Mumbai.

It may be recalled that the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has disallowed the century-old Muslim organisation to hold anti NRC-NPR rally.

He also said that the economy is in shambles and reminded that the same government spoke of "acche din".

“We will work hard to destroy the poison of NPR-NRC to preserve the secular nature of the country. Hindus and Muslims will continue to co-exist peacefully. We will not hesitate to sacrifice in the same way we sacrificed in the war for independence,” he said.

“We were born in India, and we will not leave India even if someone tries to scare us. We do not discriminate between people. We are all Indians. Jamiat is always ready to fulfil its duty,” Madani said.

“CAA has become a law and NRC is against the soul of the Constitution. There will be a day when NRC will be imposed and it will be doomsday for Muslims. Take Assam, Hindus that were left out in NRC will be given citizenship under CAA but Muslims will not be entertained. Whatever happened to Muslims in Myanmar, will happen to Muslims of Assam, ” he said.

He added that most of the Opposition parties are opposing the NRC-NPR and it is not without a reason.