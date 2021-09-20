NRI claims Kerala lottery bumper prize of Rs 12 crore

Mystery shrouds the winner of Kerala government's Onam bumper lottery ticket with prize money of Rs 12 crore as a Malayali working in UAE claimed that one of his friends had purchased the prize winning ticket on his behalf.

Sayedalavi, a native of Wayanad in Kerala, who is now working as a hotel employee in Dubai, told a section of media that he had the habit of taking lottery tickets and this ticket was taken by his friends in Kozhikode district in Kerala.

A picture of the ticket was sent to him over WhatsApp and he paid the ticket cost through Google Pay. He also said that his friend would be handing over the ticket to his family in Wayanad soon.

However, the lottery agency that sold the ticket said that the ticket was sold out through their outlet at Tripunithura near Kochi.

The results of the Kerala government's Onam bumper lottery was announced on Sunday. The ticket bearing number TE 645465 was selected for the bumper prize of Rs 12 crore.

The winner would get around Rs 6.50 crore after taxes and agent's commission. Six other tickets were selected for second prize of Rs 1 crore each. The price of the ticket is Rs 300.

