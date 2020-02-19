Nripendra Misra to head construction committee of Ram Temple Trust

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's former principal secretary Nripendra Misra will head the temple construction committee of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the second key job he took up within six months after his retirement from the top post in August last year.

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das was elected the President of the Trust in its first meeting on Wednesday, nearly a fortnight after it was set up on February 5. Vishwa Hindu Parishad vice-president Champat Rai is the general secretary and Swami Govind Dev Giri of Pune is the treasurer.

The move will mollify Das, the chief priest of Ram Janmbhoomi Nyas, who had earlier expressed anger over not being included in the Trust after which the BJP had sent three leaders to pacify the Hindu seer. Das had later postponed a scheduled press conference.

The government had called the decision of setting up the 15-member trust earlier "historic", a move that came just four days before the three-month deadline given by the Supreme Court was about to expire after its verdict on the Ayodhya dispute in November last year.

The first meeting of the Trust discussed threadbare the modalities to speed up the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and decided to open an account in State Bank of India in Ayodhya for donations for the Ram temple construction.

74-year-old Misra, a close confidante of PM Modi, was last month made the chairperson of the executive council of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML). In November 2019, the government had reconstituted the NMML society removing Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh and Karan Singh as its members and inducted television journalist Rajat Sharma and adman Prasoon Joshi and others.

In the last two months, Misra has staged a comeback in two crucial positions, both politically significant for the BJP. Ram Temple is an issue that recorded the phenomenal rise of BJP from two seats it had won in 1984. Many believe that a magnificent Ram temple will be formally inaugurated after completion, close to 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Leaders of both Congress and the BJP have frequently sparred over NMML's reconstitution after Modi came to power. While the government argues that the objective of the newly reconstituted NMML would be to oversee the building of the museum of the Prime Ministers of India, Congress has seen in this as an attempt to eclipse Nehru’s importance.