NSA against Jamaat members for misbehaving with female nurses, attacking cops

Taking a tough stand against alleged 'misbehaviour' with female nurses by some Tablighi Jamaat members, who had attended the recent religious event at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi and had been quarantined at a Ghaziabad hospital, the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday hinted that the offenders might be booked under the stringent National Security Act (NSA).

The female nurses at the hospital had written to the chief medical officer (CMO) stating that some quarantined 'Jamaat' members made ''obscene gestures, listening to vulgar songs'' and 'misbehaving' with them.

It was also alleged that they often walked nude in the corridors of the hospital.

The state government has also decided to deploy only male nursing staff at the ward, where the quarantined 'Jamaat' members were kept, officials here said.

A complaint was also lodged with the police in this regard, they said adding that the 'Jamaat' members were shifted to another hospital after the complaint.

''These people (Jamaat members) are the enemy of humanity....they do not obey the laws....it is heinous crime,'' chief minister Yogi Adityanath was quoted as having told the officials.

The state government has also decided to slap the NSA against those, who had allegedly attacked the cops, when the latter tried to stop them from offering 'namaz' (prayers) at public places in groups, in Rampur, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Aligarh districts.

Around half a dozen cops had sustained injuries when they were pelted with stones, while trying to persuade the people to stay indoors.