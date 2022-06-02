NSA, RAW chief meet Shah to discuss killings in Kashmir

NSA Doval, RAW chief meet Amit Shah to discuss targeted killings in Kashmir

The Kashmiri Pandit community has been protesting against the targeted killings

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jun 02 2022, 23:15 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2022, 23:15 ist

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and RAW chief Samant Goel on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir following a spate of targeted killings since May 12.

Shah discussed the situation in Kashmir with Doval and Goel, though officials were tightlipped about the details.

The one-hour long deliberation came a day ahead of a crucial meeting Shah has called to review the situation in the union territory. The Kashmiri Pandit community has been protesting against the targeted killings.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and other top officials will attend the meeting.

The meeting will also discuss the arrangements for the annual Amarnath Yatra. 

