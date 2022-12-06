NSA stresses on stopping fund to terrorist networks

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval stressed on choking the flow of fund to terrorist networks, as he hosted his counterparts from the Central Asian nations in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Doval said that financial support was the "lifeblood" of terrorism and greater priority should be accorded to counter terror financing. He said that New Delhi accorded “highest priority” to the Central Asian nations as the region was an extended neighbourhood of India.

He and his counterparts from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan agreed that the expansion of terrorist propaganda, recruitment and fundraising efforts have serious security implications for the region and, therefore, a collective and coordinated response was essential. The misuse of new and emerging technologies, arms and drugs trafficking, using terrorist proxies for cross-border terrorism, abuse of cyberspace to spread disinformation and unmanned aerial systems present new challenges in counter-terrorism efforts and call for collective action, they stated in a joint statement.

The NSAs of India and the other Central Asian nations emphasised that the territory of Afghanistan should not be used for sheltering, training, planning or financing any terrorist acts and reaffirmed the importance of UNSC Resolution 2593 (2021), that no terrorist organisations including those designated by the UNSC Resolution 1267 should be provided sanctuary or allowed to use the territory of Afghanistan.

They reiterated strong support for a peaceful, stable and secure Afghanistan, emphasising respect for its sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity and urging non-interference in its internal affairs.