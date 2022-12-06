NSA stresses on stopping fund to terrorist networks

NSA stresses on stopping fund to terrorist networks

Doval said that financial support was the 'lifeblood' of terrorism and greater priority should be accorded to counter terror financing

Anirban Bhaumik
Anirban Bhaumik, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Dec 06 2022, 22:36 ist
  • updated: Dec 06 2022, 22:38 ist
National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval. Credit: AFP Photo

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval stressed on choking the flow of fund to terrorist networks, as he hosted his counterparts from the Central Asian nations in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Doval said that financial support was the "lifeblood" of terrorism and greater priority should be accorded to counter terror financing. He said that New Delhi accorded “highest priority” to the Central Asian nations as the region was an extended neighbourhood of India.

Also Read — ISIS-inspired terror still a threat; Ulemas have vital role in deradicalisation: Ajit Doval

He and his counterparts from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan agreed that the expansion of terrorist propaganda, recruitment and fundraising efforts have serious security implications for the region and, therefore, a collective and coordinated response was essential. The misuse of new and emerging technologies, arms and drugs trafficking, using terrorist proxies for cross-border terrorism, abuse of cyberspace to spread disinformation and unmanned aerial systems present new challenges in counter-terrorism efforts and call for collective action, they stated in a joint statement.

The NSAs of India and the other Central Asian nations emphasised that the territory of Afghanistan should not be used for sheltering, training, planning or financing any terrorist acts and reaffirmed the importance of UNSC Resolution 2593 (2021), that no terrorist organisations including those designated by the UNSC Resolution 1267 should be provided sanctuary or allowed to use the territory of Afghanistan.

They reiterated strong support for a peaceful, stable and secure Afghanistan, emphasising respect for its sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity and urging non-interference in its internal affairs.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

NSA
Ajit Doval
India News
Terrorism

What's Brewing

4 Indians on BBC’s 100 influential women 2022 list

4 Indians on BBC’s 100 influential women 2022 list

Viral pictures of Neymar's lookalike Eigon Oliveira

Viral pictures of Neymar's lookalike Eigon Oliveira

Hackers attack ICMR site 6000 times a day

Hackers attack ICMR site 6000 times a day

Pakistan's Hasan Ali gets into brawl with spectator

Pakistan's Hasan Ali gets into brawl with spectator

Female WC fans feel safer, courtesy limited alcohol

Female WC fans feel safer, courtesy limited alcohol

 