NSCN (K-YA) militant nabbed in Assam

NSCN (K-YA) militant nabbed in Assam

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  • May 10 2020, 17:07 ist
  • updated: May 10 2020, 17:32 ist

An NSCN (K-YA) militant was nabbed by security forces in Assam's Sivasagar district and arms and ammunition were seized from his possession, a Defence spokesperson said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the Indian Army and the Assam Police apprehended the militant from Singphan Reserve Forest along the Assam-Nagaland border on Saturday, a statement issued by Defence Public Relation Officer (Guwahati) Lt Col P Khongsai said.

The apprehended cadre of the proscribed outfit has been identified as 37-year-old Laipa Konyak from Namsa village in Mon district of Nagaland, it said.

A .22 bolt action rifle and five cartridges were seized from the insurgent, the statement said.

"It is suspected that the individual was actively involved in extortion activities in the region," it added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
NSCN
militant
Arrest
Assam

What's Brewing

For this UP family, lockdown is a blessing in disguise

For this UP family, lockdown is a blessing in disguise

Why multiplexes are nervous

Why multiplexes are nervous

Global virus cases top 4 mn as nations prep reopening

Global virus cases top 4 mn as nations prep reopening

Bakery owner held in TN for 'no Muslim staff' tagline

Bakery owner held in TN for 'no Muslim staff' tagline

Gas leak and after: The misery continues for some

Gas leak and after: The misery continues for some

 