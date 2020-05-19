NTA reopens applications for JEE-Main exams

Students, who are thinking to drop plans to study abroad and pursue higher studies at premier institutes in the country, can now appear for JEE-Mains examinations.

The National Testing Agency on Tuesday announced that it was giving one last opportunity to students to submit their applications for the Joint Entrance Examination-2020 till May 24.

NTA Director General Vineet Joshi said the agency had received requests from several students who were scheduled to join colleges abroad but are now keen to pursue their studies in the country on account of the COVID-19 crisis.

“This is also applicable to other students who have not been able to complete the application process or submit online application form for JEE(Main) 2020 due to one reason or another,” Joshi said.

The NTA would also allow students to change the centre where they wish to appear for the JEE-Main exams. The changes in the choice of centre can be made between May 25 and May 31.

Besides, the NTA also launched the National Test Abhyaas app to help students prepare for JEE-Main and NEET exams.

“One full question paper (3 hours) will be available each day, for both JEE (Main) & NEET. Students can take the test anytime as per their convenience, get immediate scores, correct answers with explanations, and analyse the time spent on different sections,” HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said.