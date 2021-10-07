NTPC, Électricité de France ink pact for international power project development opportunities

State-run power giant NTPC has inked a pact with Électricité de France S.A. (EDF) for cooperation in the international power sector.

“EDF, one of the world’s leading power sector companies headquartered in Paris, France, and NTPC have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore potential power project development opportunities in the Middle East, Asia, Europe, and Africa,” a statement said.

The two companies will also collaborate for knowledge sharing, research and development, technical services, and consultancy assignments globally.

EDF and NTPC will jointly explore the possibility of power project development in the countries of mutual interest, as well as exchange knowledge and technical expertise.

The parties will also explore collaboration around technical services, including international consultancy assignments, and will consider the possibility of pursuing pilot programmes in the clean energy sector together.

