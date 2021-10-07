NTPC, EDF ink pact for international power project

NTPC, Électricité de France ink pact for international power project development opportunities

The two companies will also collaborate for knowledge sharing, research and development, technical services, and consultancy assignments globally

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 07 2021, 16:25 ist
  • updated: Oct 07 2021, 16:44 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

State-run power giant NTPC has inked a pact with Électricité de France S.A. (EDF) for cooperation in the international power sector.

“EDF, one of the world’s leading power sector companies headquartered in Paris, France, and NTPC have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore potential power project development opportunities in the Middle East, Asia, Europe, and Africa,” a statement said.

The two companies will also collaborate for knowledge sharing, research and development, technical services, and consultancy assignments globally.

EDF and NTPC will jointly explore the possibility of power project development in the countries of mutual interest, as well as exchange knowledge and technical expertise.

The parties will also explore collaboration around technical services, including international consultancy assignments, and will consider the possibility of pursuing pilot programmes in the clean energy sector together. 

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

NTPC
India News
EDF
power

Related videos

What's Brewing

All you need to know about malaria vaccine Mosquirix

All you need to know about malaria vaccine Mosquirix

FB’s scandals & outage test users’ frenemy relationship

FB’s scandals & outage test users’ frenemy relationship

Railways: A window to real India

Railways: A window to real India

A victory marred by unsavoury practices

A victory marred by unsavoury practices

4,437 households refused to get vaccinated: BBMP survey

4,437 households refused to get vaccinated: BBMP survey

 