Number of coronavirus cases in Delhi rises to 10, includes foreigner; one migrated to Singapore

The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi has risen to 10, which includes one foreign national, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Incidentally, a person, the eighth COVID-19 case in Delhi, which was reported on Tuesday, has "migrated out to Singapore", according to the Delhi Health Department.

]

By Tuesday night, the number of cases of the deadly virus in the city stood at eight.

India had reported its second casualty due to coronavirus on Friday with the death of a 68-year-old woman in Delhi.

Both the new patients have been admitted at the Safdarjung Hospital.

Three patients have been discharged and one had died earlier.

Track live updates on the coronavirus here

As many as 1,91,653 passengers who have returned from the coronavirus-affected countries have been screened at the Delhi airport till March 18 and placed under surveillance, Delhi Health Department authorities said.

As many as 5,323 passengers from the coronavirus-hit countries were screened on Wednesday, according to a statement released by the Delhi Health Department, adding 6,555 passengers are under home quarantine as on March 18.

The Delhi government on Wednesday ordered its six hospitals to start collecting samples for coronavirus test with immediate effect, officials said.

The six hospitals are -- Rajiv Gandhi Super specialty Hospital, Lok Nayak Hospital, Deendayal Upadhyay Hospital, Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital, Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital and Janakpuri Superspecialty Hospital.

The order also said that if needed a hospital may procure VTMs (viral transport media) at their own level.

Hospitals which do not have facilities for isolation beds would need to transfer the VTMs kits to these six hospitals, it said.

The chief secretary on Tuesday had reviewed the status of quarantine facilities through video conferencing with deputy commissioners, and intimated the procedures of the screening of passengers at the airport who have returned from the COVID-19-affected countries.