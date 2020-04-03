Number of COVID-19 cases in MP rises to 154

With 47 persons including an IAS officer testing positive on Friday, the number of coronavirus patients in Madhya Pradesh rose to 154, the state health department said.

Indore, an industrial hub, alone accounts for 112 of these cases.

The IAS officer who tested positive was posted with the health department here.

He had traveled outside the state recently after which he developed sysmptoms of COVID-19, a health official said adding that his condition is stable.

Ten persons tested positive for coronavirus in Morena district.

These ten persons had come in contact with a husband and wife who had earlier tested positive in the district, chief medical and health officer R C Bandil told PTI.

The husband had returned from Dubai but hid his travel history from authorities, Bandil said.

A 36-year-old man tested positive for infectionin Chhindwara, which was the first case in that district.

He works with a government department in Indore and arrived in Chhindwara on March 19, before lockdown was imposed, said a local official.

To date, apart from 112 cases in Indore, 12 cases have been found in Morena, nine in Bhopal, eight in Jabalpur, seven in Ujjain, two each in Shivpuri and Gwalior and one in Chhindwara.

The condition of one patient was serious, health officials said.

So far five deaths of COVID-19 patients have been reported from Indore, two in Ujjain and one in Khargone, taking the total to eight. No death had been reported on Friday till late night.