Number of PPE manufactured in India tops 1cr mark: Govt

Number of PPE body coveralls manufactured in India tops 1-cr mark: Govt

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 27 2020, 22:08 ist
  • updated: May 27 2020, 22:08 ist

The total number of PPE body coveralls produced in India crossed the 1-crore mark on Wednesday, according to the textiles ministry. 

"Under the able leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji total number of PPE Coveralls produced in India has crossed 1 crore today. A significant landmark towards the vision of #AatmaNirbharBharat," the Ministry of Textiles tweeted. 

India has become the world's second largest manufacturer of personal protective equipment (PPE) body coveralls within a short time span of two months, the government had said last week. 

China is the world's leading producer of PPE body coveralls, crucial to safeguard against COVID-19 infection. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
PPE
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

Timing of COVID-19 test may be key to accuracy: Study

Timing of COVID-19 test may be key to accuracy: Study

Here's what may have spurred solar system's formation

Here's what may have spurred solar system's formation

Trump's tweets may be substantially fraudulent: Twitter

Trump's tweets may be substantially fraudulent: Twitter

COVID-19: Viruses don't spread on flights, says CDC

COVID-19: Viruses don't spread on flights, says CDC

 