Number of PPE body coveralls manufactured in India tops 1-cr mark: Govt

The total number of PPE body coveralls produced in India crossed the 1-crore mark on Wednesday, according to the textiles ministry.

"Under the able leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji total number of PPE Coveralls produced in India has crossed 1 crore today. A significant landmark towards the vision of #AatmaNirbharBharat," the Ministry of Textiles tweeted.

India has become the world's second largest manufacturer of personal protective equipment (PPE) body coveralls within a short time span of two months, the government had said last week.

China is the world's leading producer of PPE body coveralls, crucial to safeguard against COVID-19 infection.