Nurse gets stuck in hospital lift wearing PPE kit in Kerala

Personal protective equipment are an essential for healthcare workers, though the suits have caused enough discomforts for frontline staff wearing them continuously.

At a time when many health workers used to share the discomforts of being in PPE suit continuously, a nurse at a COVID-19 hospital in Kerala got stuck in a lift in the hospital wearing PPE kit for over 30 minutes.

A nursing assistant at the government medical college hospital in Kalamassery in Kochi faced the ordeal on Wednesday. The hospital authorities said that though the issue came to notice, no specific complaints were received yet.

The nursing assistant, who refused to reveal identity, told a section of media that it was around 3.10 pm she entered the lift of the quarantine block with an echo test machine. She was wearing the full PPE kit complete with goggles, which is mandatory while working in a COVID-19 ward.

As the lift was going down it got stuck owing to power failure. The lights in the lift also went off. The nurse somehow managed to find the alarm button and press it continuously. But there was no response and she started sweating and got exhausted. She also screamed and knocked at the lift door. After struggling for around 30 minutes she fainted. When she became conscious by around 6.30 pm. she was in the casualty.

It was learnt that since she was on PPE kit and on duty, she was not carrying mobile phone.