Nursing staff at forefront of fighting Covid-19: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the nursing staff on International Nurses Day on Wednesday, saying their sense of duty, compassion and commitment towards a healthy India is exemplary.
International Nurses Day is observed to mark the birth anniversary of the founder of modern nursing Florence Nightingale.
In a tweet, Modi said, "International Nurses Day is a day to express gratitude to the hardworking nursing staff, who is at the forefront of fighting Covid-19. Their sense of duty, compassion and commitment towards a healthy India is exemplary."
International Nurses Day is a day to express gratitude to the hardworking nursing staff, who is at the forefront of fighting COVID-19. Their sense of duty, compassion and commitment towards a healthy India is exemplary.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 12, 2021
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe