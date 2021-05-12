Nurses at forefront of fighting Covid-19: PM Modi

Nursing staff at forefront of fighting Covid-19: PM Narendra Modi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 12 2021, 14:36 ist
  • updated: May 12 2021, 14:36 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the nursing staff on International Nurses Day on Wednesday, saying their sense of duty, compassion and commitment towards a healthy India is exemplary.

International Nurses Day is observed to mark the birth anniversary of the founder of modern nursing Florence Nightingale. 

In a tweet, Modi said, "International Nurses Day is a day to express gratitude to the hardworking nursing staff, who is at the forefront of fighting Covid-19. Their sense of duty, compassion and commitment towards a healthy India is exemplary."

