'O Mitron' far more dangerous than Omicron: Tharoor

'O Mitron' far more dangerous than Omicron: Shashi Tharoor

Tharoor has been attacking the government, alleging that it is indulging in divisive rhetoric and spreading hatred

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 31 2022, 17:04 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2022, 17:13 ist
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. Credit: PTI Photo

"Far more dangerous than Omicron is 'O Mitron'," senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said on Monday in an apparent swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as he flagged "increased polarisation" and the "weakening of democracy".

Tharoor has been attacking the government, alleging that it is indulging in divisive rhetoric and spreading hatred.

"Far more dangerous than Omicron is 'O Mitron'! We are measuring the consequences of the latter every day in increased polarisation, promotion of hatred & bigotry, insidious assaults on the Constitution & the weakening of our democracy," the former Union minister said in a tweet.

"There is no 'milder variant' of this virus," he added.

Also read: Five years ago, rioters and muscle men used to be law unto themselves in UP: PM Modi

"Mitron", which means friends, is a term seen to be associated with Modi, who has used it in his speeches in the past.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala slammed Tharoor for the jibe and asked whether the Congress can keep the Covid-19 pandemic above politics.

"Can Congress keep pandemic above politics? First Congress spread vaccine hesitancy & now it says Omicron isn't dangerous -- at beginning of Covid-19 Akhilesh said CAA is more dangerous than Covid. Do these people have no sense of responsibility?" he tweeted.

Tharoor has been attacking the government over the issue of polarisation. On January 29, the Thiruvananthapuram MP had shared a video of Yogi Adityanath and accused him of polarisation, saying the Uttar Pradesh chief minister had no idea how much damage he had caused to the country.

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Shashi Tharoor
Congress
BJP
India News
Narendra Modi

Related videos

What's Brewing

How India's disinvestment policy has evolved

How India's disinvestment policy has evolved

'Mahaan' teaser review: Vikram is back

'Mahaan' teaser review: Vikram is back

In food world, debate rages about recipe plagiarism

In food world, debate rages about recipe plagiarism

The cost of Taliban takeover for Pakistan

The cost of Taliban takeover for Pakistan

DH Radio: What is the significance of Economic Survey?

DH Radio: What is the significance of Economic Survey?

DH Toon | Nathuram Godse's prominence grows in India

DH Toon | Nathuram Godse's prominence grows in India

‘Stealth’ Omicron variant could slow case decline

‘Stealth’ Omicron variant could slow case decline

 