O P Jindal Global varsity now in top 1000 list

Haryana-based OP Jindal Global University (JGU) has made it to the top 1000 world university ranking list released by the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS).

Out of 50 new entrants globally, the JGU is the youngest university which has achieved this distinction.

The QS has placed the JGU in the 750-800 band in the World University Rankings 2020.

“The JGU has become the only Indian university in the QS world rankings which is mainly focused on social sciences and humanities. Historically, university rankings have favoured universities that are oriented towards Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics (STEM) disciplines and Medicine,” the University said in a statement.

The University's founding chancellor Naveen Jindal the termed the JGU’s maiden entry into the QS World University Rankings 2020 as “phenomenal achievement”

“When we established the University in 2009 in memory of my father, OP Jindal, the vision was clearly to build a world-class university in India,” he said.

This global recognition for the JGU is a testament to the power of private philanthropy in the higher education arena and it goes to show that a private University doing excellent work can become a world-class university, he added.