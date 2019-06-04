Oberoi case: Woman's lawyer held for 'staging' attack

In a new twist to the rape case allegedly involving actor Karan Oberoi, police have arrested the lawyer of the complainant woman for 'staging' an attack on her last month.

The lawyer, Ali Kaashif Khan, was arrested by Oshiwara police Monday, days after the woman claimed that she was attacked by two motorcycle-borne men, on May 25, when she was on a morning walk, a police official said on Tuesday.

According to the complaint filed by the woman, two persons riding a motorcycle attacked her with a sharp object and threatened to throw acid on her face.

Before leaving the spot, the attackers had hurled a chit with the message "take the case back", the official said.

He said Khan's name cropped up when police were interrogating four persons who were arrested in connection with the attack.

At least one of the four persons was found to be related to Khan, he said.

"During the investigation, police found Khan's role in the attack on the woman, following which he was arrested," he said.

A court has remanded Khan in judicial custody, he said, adding that police will also question the complainant to understand whether she was aware of the "staged attack" on her.

The woman had filed a case against Oberoi for raping her under the pretext of marriage and blackmailing her for money with her video clips.

Oberoi, who has acted in television serials and appeared in commercials, was arrested earlier this month after the woman lodged a complaint with Oshiwara police.