Odia litterateur, scribe Manorama Mohapatra dies at 87

Odia litterateur, journalist Manorama Mohapatra dies at 87

The former editor of the largest Odia daily 'Samaja' was rushed to the SCB Medical College and Hospital after she complained of chest pain

PTI
PTI, Cuttack (Odisha),,
  • Sep 19 2021, 01:27 ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2021, 01:27 ist
Eminent Odia litterateur and journalist Manorama Mohapatra. Credit: Twitter/@AnubhavMohanty_

Eminent Odia litterateur and journalist Manorama Mohapatra died here on Saturday.

She was 87.

The former editor of the largest Odia daily 'Samaja' was rushed to the SCB Medical College and Hospital after she complained of chest pain. She died while undergoing treatment, sources at the medical establishment said.

The daughter of Padma Bhushan awardee Radhanath Rath, Mohapatra was the face of women empowerment in Odisha.

She had won the Sahitya Academy Award in 1984, Soviet Nehru Award in 1988, Critic Circle of India Award in 1990, Iswar Chandra Vidyasagar Samman in 1991 and Rupambara Award in 1994.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and many other dignitaries including Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan condoled her death. Patnaik said the state has lost a learned and an esteemed personality.

As an educationist and litterateur, Mohapatra had created a niche in the Odia literary world. She had played a pivotal role in creating awareness on social issues especially concerning women, Patnaik said.

As editor of 'Samaja', she took journalistic ethics to a new level, Patnaik said, while praying for peace to her soul. 

Check out the latest DH videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Odisha
Padma Bhushan

Related videos

What's Brewing

Iceland volcanic eruption the longest in half a century

Iceland volcanic eruption the longest in half a century

Man books Air India business class cabin for pet dog

Man books Air India business class cabin for pet dog

US firefighters optimistic over world's biggest tree

US firefighters optimistic over world's biggest tree

When Vishnuvardhan, Mammootty teamed up for a movie

When Vishnuvardhan, Mammootty teamed up for a movie

Four reasons behind The Batman's immense popularity

Four reasons behind The Batman's immense popularity

 