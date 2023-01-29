Odisha minister Naba Das succumbs to bullet injury

This is a developing story

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 29 2023, 19:59 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2023, 20:00 ist
Odisha's Health and Family Welfare minister Naba Kishore Das. Credit: Twitter

Odisha's Health and Family Welfare minister Naba Kishore Das has died of a bullet injury after being shot at eariler in the day, Apollo Hospital officials told PTI.

Das, a confidant of the chief minister, was shot and grievously injured when he got out of his car on Sunday, allegedly by a police officer who was captured.

The shooting took place in Brajrajnagar town around 1 pm when the minister was on his way to attend a programme in the district.

"Assistant Sub-inspector of Police (ASI) Gopal Das opened fire at the minister, who sustained bullet injuries," Brajrajnagar SDPO Gupteswar Bhoi told reporters.

The accused ASI was nabbed by locals, who then handed him over to the police, he said.

More to follow...

