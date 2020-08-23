Odisha reports 2,993 Covid-19 cases, 10 deaths

Odisha on Sunday registered its highest single-day spike of 2,993 Covid-19 cases and 10 more deaths due to the infection.

With this, the state's Covid-19 death toll has mounted to 409 and the infection tally reached 78,530, a health official said.

Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have also died, but the cause of their deaths was attributed to some other reasons.

Of the new 2,993 cases, 1,879 were reported from different quarantine centres, while the remaining 1,114 were detected during contact tracing, he said.

The state had last reported its highest single-day surge of 2,924 cases on August 15.

The fresh cases were reported from all the 30 districts. Khurda district reported the highest 606 cases, followed by Ganjam (271). Nine districts reported new cases above 100, he said.

"Regret to inform of the demise of ten Covid-19 positive patients while under treatment in hospitals," the state Health and Family Welfare Department said in its official Twitter post.

Three of the 10 new fatalities were reported from Ganjam district, two each from Cuttack and Rayagada and one each from Bolangir, Gajapati and Nayagarh districts, the official said.

So far, 52,277 people have recovered from the highly infectious disease. The state now has 25,791 active Covid-19 cases.

Odisha on Saturday tested a record 68,906 samples for Covid-19, taking the cumulative tests so far to 13,02,711.