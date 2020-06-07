Odisha reports one more COVID-19 fatality, death toll rises to 9

A 55-year-old man died due to COVID-19 in Odisha, taking the number of coronavirus fatalities in the state to nine, a health department official said on Sunday.

He was suffering from tuberculosis and other comorbidities, he said.

"Regret to inform that a 55-year-old male patient of Ganjam district, who tested positive for COVID-19, has passed away, while under treatment in hospital," the department said in a statement.

Meanwhile, 75 more people from 16 districts tested positive for the virus during the last 24 hours, pushing the tally in the state to 2,856, of which 1,129 are active cases.

Till Saturday, 1,716 patients have recovered from the deadly disease, the department said.

Ganjam district tops the list of COVID-19 cases at 598, followed by Jajpur with 319 infections.