Odisha scribe murder: 5 awarded life sentence

A local court in southern Odisha's Ganjam district sentenced five people to life imprisonment for their involvement in the brutal murder of a journalist in Khallikote area of the district, five years ago.

The convicts include the prime accused S S Prusty, who had hired ‘supari’ killers to eliminate journalist Tarun Acharya, after he exposed the use of minors in the hazardous cashew processing units in a new report for the local TV news channel he was working in.

One of the accused in the case is still at large. The additional district and sessions court in Khllikote, convicted Prusty and four others, identified as Santosh Maharana, Sibaram Nayak, Suresh Sahu and Ramesh Reddy after examining 47 witnesses in the case.

The police had conducted raids on cashew processing units and initiated action after Acharya exposed the matter, which had made the owners of the units angry.

Prusty, one of the owners, hatched a conspiracy and hired the contract killers who brutally murdered the scribe when he was returning home late at night on May 27, 2014.

His murder had triggered a state wide-protest by the journalists, which prompted the government to order the crime branch (CB) of the state police to probe the incident. A special investigation team (SIT) of the CB cracked the case and arrested the prime accused as well as the hired killers.