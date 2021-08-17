Odisha to sponsor Indian Hockey teams for 10 more years: CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha to sponsor Indian Hockey teams for 10 more years

  • Aug 17 2021, 21:11 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2021, 21:11 ist
The Odisha government will sponsor the Indian Hockey teams for 10 more years, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced on Tuesday.

Patnaik made the announcement at a felicitation programme for Indian Men's and Women's Hockey teams in Bhubaneswar.

"The teams have scripted history with their brilliant performance at the Tokyo Olympics," the chief minister said, handing over a cash award of Rs 10 lakh to each player.

Patnaik also announced cash award of Rs 5 lakh for each support staff of the two teams. In return, each team gifted a framed jersey autographed by the players to the chief minister.

"The Odisha government will continue to support the teams for another 10 years in recognition of their achievement and potential to be the top teams in the world," Patnaik said.

"You made us all so proud with your spirited fight at Tokyo. These are deeply emotional moments for India to witness the revival of Indian Hockey," he said.

The state government started sponsoring the national hockey teams in 2018.

The way the entire country was glued to the screens to watch the hockey matches, it is quite evident that there is something more to hockey than just sports, the chief minister said.

"We, in Odisha, are elated that our partnership with Hockey India has led to this great achievement for the country. I believe Odisha and hockey are destined to become synonymous. We will continue our partnership with Hockey India. Odisha will support the Indian Hockey teams for 10 more years," he said.

