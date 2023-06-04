Odisha train accident: NCP highlights CAG report, demands Railway Minister's resignation

Pointing out shortcomings on derailments vis-a-vis Indian Railways as highlighted by the CAG report, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP on Sunday reiterated the demand for the resignation of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in the wake of the Odisha accident.

"The recent Performance Audit Report on Derailment in Indian Railways (Report No.22, 2022) reveals alarming track-related issues and accident analysis results. Shockingly, the Union government has slashed the expenditure on railway track maintenance,” Baramati MP Supriya Sule said.

“Isn't the non-adherence of CAG's 2022 report enough reason for Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to tender his resignation,” asked NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto.

"CAG’s 2022 report on ‘Derailments in Indian Railways’ highlighted multiple shortcomings. It revealed 24 factors responsible for derailments. There are many points of serious nature in that report that point out the fact that train accidents were waiting to happen,” he added.

“After Odisha train accident, it clearly appears that the audit was not adhered to. The question now is, did Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw read the CAG report? If he did, then why was it not taken seriously, and why were the suggestions of the CAG not put into implementation immediately? The CAG audit report had alarmed the Ministry of Railways of possible disasters and it appears that the ministry and the minister did not take this fair warning seriously. Is this not enough reason for Ashwini Vaishnaw to tender his resignation?” he asked.