Odisha train tragedy: Jagan dispatches rescue teams

Odisha train tragedy: Andhra Pradesh CM dispatches team to assist relief and rescue operations

Jagan held a meeting with CMO officials and reviewed the situation, directing them to be in touch with the Odisha CMO and Railway officials

PTI
PTI, Amaravati,
  • Jun 03 2023, 12:19 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2023, 12:19 ist
Andhra Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. Credit: PTI Photo

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday constituted a high-level committee under the aegis of IT Minister G Amarnath to visit the Odisha accident site involving three trains to help in the coordination of relief and rescue operations.

On Saturday morning, the Chief Minister held a meeting with CMO officials and reviewed the situation, directing them to be in touch with the Odisha CMO and Railway officials.

"Establish enquiry and grievance cells in the offices of the district collectors to deal with grievances and respond immediately," Reddy said in an official release.

Follow live updates here

The IAS officers' committee dispatched to Odisha includes civil supplies commissioner Arun Kumar, commercial taxes joint commissioner Anand and Srikakulam joint commissioner Naveen, along with the IT Minister.

Further, the Chief Minister instructed officials to make arrangements in hospitals at Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts to treat the injured, including keeping ambulances ready.

Also Read | PM Modi to visit Odisha train accident site today

Expressing profound sorrow over the accident at Balasore in the neighbouring state where at least 233 people died and over 900 people have been injured, Reddy directed officials to check if any passengers from Andhra Pradesh are among the deceased and injured.

Wielding gas torches and electric cutters, rescuers are continuing to pull out survivors and the dead from the mangled steel of three trains that derailed one on top of another in a horrific sequence on Friday evening, killing at least 233 people and injuring more than 900 in Odisha's Balasore district, officials said.

Meanwhile, the Waltair Division of the East Coast Railways zone has set up three helplines at Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam for relief.

Helpline numbers have been set up at Visakhapatnam (0891 - 2746330 & 0891 – 2744619), Vizianagaram (08922 - 221202 & 08922 – 221206) and Srikakulam (08942 – 286213 and 08942 – 286245).

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Odisha
Andhra Pradesh
Jagan Mohan Reddy
Indian Railways
Train accident

Related videos

What's Brewing

Autos are a window to urban disorder

Autos are a window to urban disorder

‘Mongolian Rhapsody’ surfaces a good 48 years on

‘Mongolian Rhapsody’ surfaces a good 48 years on

NCERT textbook revisions and controversies under BJP

NCERT textbook revisions and controversies under BJP

Navalny taunts Russian prison with bizarre requests

Navalny taunts Russian prison with bizarre requests

Duo sells Rs 20 tea from Rs 70 lakh Audi in Mumbai

Duo sells Rs 20 tea from Rs 70 lakh Audi in Mumbai

Tongue's family friend wins 14-yr-old bet on cricketer

Tongue's family friend wins 14-yr-old bet on cricketer

 