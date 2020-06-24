Odisha's Covid-19 tally rises to 5,752 with 282 new infections

Odisha's COVID-19 tally increased to 5,752 on Wednesday as 282 new cases, included that of eight NDRF personnel, were reported from 17 districts of the state, a Health Department official said.

Of the 282 fresh cases, 256 were reported from different quarantine centres where returnees were staying for preliminary observation and the remaining 26 cases were local contacts, the official said, adding that the contact tracing had been launched.

Eight NDRF personnel, who had returned from cyclone Amphan restoration work in West Bengal, also tested positive for COVID-19. As many as 276 personnel of disaster response teams of NDRF, ODRAF and Odisha Fire Service have been infected with the highly infectious virus.

The highest 76 cases were reported from Gajapati district followed by Ganjam (75), Khordha (26), and Jharsuguda (23). Meanwhile, the district administration of Ganjam in a notification said that all government offices will remain closed for senior officers for 10 days starting from Wednesday in view of the increasing COVID cases in the district.

Ganjam district which has received the highest number of migrant workers since May 3, has reported 1,039 positive cases of which 680 patients have recovered, eight have died and 342 are active cases.

Of the total 5,752 COVID-19 cases, 3,988 patients have so far recovered, 17 people have died and seven others succumbed to other diseases in different COVID hospitals, the official said.

The state on Tuesday conducted 4,271 sample tests and the total samples tested so far is 2,35,627, the official added.