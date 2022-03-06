Of 39,952 Covid deaths, 899 families refused Rs 50,000 ex gratia, Karnataka tells SC

The Karnataka government has informed the Supreme Court that a total of 39,952 deaths have been reported due to Covid-19 in the state till March 1, this year. As many as 188 children were orphaned due to the disease in the state.

The state government said it has reached out to the families of 31,789 for payment of ex gratia amount of Rs 50,000 in compliance to the top court's judgement.

Among these, applications have been received from 28,270 families of the Covid-19 victims.

Of the remaining 3519 cases, 1,955 are not traceable, but 899 families refused to take the payment. The state government, however, did not spell out the reasons for refusal of payment by the victims' families.

In case of 146 deaths, no legal heir of the deceased was found while 519 belonged to other States.

Giving the details in an affidavit to the top court in a PIL filed by advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal, the state government said, out of the total, 27,938 records have been pushed for Aadhaar-based DBT of ex gratia as on March 2.

The payment has so far been successful in case of 27,007 beneficiaries while it was not so in 931 cases due to their bank accounts having not been mapped with the Aadhaar.

Following the instructions to deputy commissioners to honour all cases of ex gratia payment even though not recorded as Covid-19 deaths, a total of 17,174 claims have been received. Out of which, 12,481 claims have been settled while 4,693 claims are at verification stage.

The state government further said out of 188 orphaned children, ex gratia payment has been made in 128 cases while efforts were on to clear pending cases on priority basis.

The Directorate of Child Protection through the Women and Child Development Ministry has also started new schemes "Bala Hithaishi" and "Chief Minister's Bal Seva" to provide assistance to children orphaned due to Covid-19.

Under the schemes, monthly assistance of Rs 3,500 has been assured to the orphaned children till they attain age of 18 years, protection and home care facility to children below 10 years of age, free enrolment of children to government residential school, laptop and tab to pursue higher education, and financial assistance of Rs one lakh to girl child on attaining age of 21 years to help in marriage, higher education or self employment.

Watch the latest DH videos: