Officer among four security personnel injured in Srinagar grenade attack

Three SSB personnel, including an officer, and a policeman were injured after militants hurled a grenade at a security forces party in Nowhatta area of Old City in Srinagar on Wednesday evening.

Reports said the militants hurled the grenade on a jointparty of SSB and police at Nowhatta Chowk at around 9:10 pm, injuring three jawans and a policeman.

The injured are from 55 Battalion SSB and includes an officer of inspector rank and a constable Abdul Majeed.

The injured SSB personnel were identified as Inspector Anurag Roa, Head Constable Sananta Kumar and Constable Durgesh.

Soon after the attack, the joint team of forces launched searches in the area, reports added.