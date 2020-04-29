Officer, 4 others injured in Srinagar grenade attack

Officer among four security personnel injured in Srinagar grenade attack

Zulfikar Majid 
Zulfikar Majid , DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Apr 29 2020, 22:45 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2020, 22:45 ist
Repreentative image

Three SSB personnel, including an officer, and a policeman were injured after militants hurled a grenade at a security forces party in Nowhatta area of Old City in Srinagar on Wednesday evening.

Reports said the militants hurled the grenade on a jointparty of SSB and police at Nowhatta Chowk at around 9:10 pm, injuring three jawans and a policeman.

The injured are from 55 Battalion SSB and includes an officer of inspector rank and a constable Abdul Majeed.

The injured SSB personnel were identified as Inspector Anurag Roa, Head Constable Sananta Kumar and Constable Durgesh.

Soon after the attack, the joint team of forces launched searches in the area, reports added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Srinagar
Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir
grenade
grenade attack
Police

What's Brewing

A slice of the moon for sale: For just $2.5 million

A slice of the moon for sale: For just $2.5 million

Smokers may be living on edge with COVID-19: IIT study

Smokers may be living on edge with COVID-19: IIT study

BJP demands CBI probe into Palghar lynching

BJP demands CBI probe into Palghar lynching

COVID-19: 'Men at higher risk of severe effects, death'

COVID-19: 'Men at higher risk of severe effects, death'

Satellite images suggest Kim Jong Un at favoured villa

Satellite images suggest Kim Jong Un at favoured villa

Coronavirus: 'Yamraj', 'Gabbar' stalk Kolkata streets

Coronavirus: 'Yamraj', 'Gabbar' stalk Kolkata streets

 