Okay with PM's style, but need strong CMs, DMs in COVID-19 fight: Rahul Gandhi

Making a strong pitch for decentralisation of power, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Friday, said India could lose the fight against COVID-19 if the decision-making process remained within the Prime Minister’s Office.

Rahul, the former Congress President, also wanted the Centre to move in allay fears about COVID-19 being a “deadly disease” if it really wanted to make the transition from the lockdown post May 17.

“The disease is dangerous for a few categories of people – those having diabetes, hypertension. But other than those categories, it is not a dangerous disease. Currently, people are very scared. The government, if it wants to open up, will have to turn this fear into a sense of confidence,” he told reporters through a video link.

Rahul also wanted the government to announce a financial package for the micro, small and medium enterprises as part of efforts to kick start the economy and transfer cash into the hands of at least bottom 50% of the population to revive demand.

Taking objection to the demarcation of red, orange and green zones by the Centre, the Congress leader asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consult chief ministers more often and base such decisions on inputs received from them.

“If we speak fairly, the situation we are in today is not a normal situation. So, we can't have a normal solution. We need to decentralise and take it to the district level, we will win. If we keep it in PMO, we will lose the fight. PM should talk to CMs more, not as a boss but as a colleague,” Rahul said.

“PM Modi has a style and that's alright. But in such a situation, I would want many strong CMs, strong DMs and a strong PM working together,” he said.

He also asked the government to spell out the criteria that would be considered before the decision to lift the lockdown is taken.

“We need to understand when they will open, what are the criteria, what are the boxes they need to check off. The government should spell out the criteria,” the Congress leader said.