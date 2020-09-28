Ola partners with Akshaya Patra Foundation to deliver 1.2 mn meal kits to its drivers, families

Ola to deliver 1.2 mn meal kits to its drivers

Cab aggregator Ola will distribute 1.2 million meal kits to support drivers associated with it in 13 cities in the country, including the national capital, a company statement said.

The social welfare arm of the aggregator, Ola Foundation, has partnered Akshaya Patra Foundation to deliver wholesome meal kits to drivers and their families across 13 Indian cities, it said.

"In our continuous endeavor to support the driver community at large, we are happy to partner with The Akshaya Patra Foundation to further serve tens of thousands of families through this nationwide initiative," the statement quoted Anand Subramanian, Ola spokesperson, as saying. 

