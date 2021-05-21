Olympian boxer Sakti Mazumdar dies of heart attack

Olympian boxer Sakti Mazumdar dies of heart attack

Mazumdar was suffering from age-related issues and had a heart attack on Friday morning

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,,
  • May 21 2021, 23:15 ist
  • updated: May 21 2021, 23:26 ist
He had won the first round in men's flyweight event at the 1952 Olympics. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Former India boxer Sakti Mazumdar, who had represented India at the 1952 Helsinki Olympics, died on Friday after suffering a heart attack. He was 89.

"With profound grief, we regret to inform you that Mr Shakti Mazumdar passed away at Ballygunge, West Bengal today," Asit Banerjee, President of Bengal Amateur Boxing Federation (BABF), said in a release.

Mazumdar was suffering from age-related issues and had a heart attack on Friday morning.

He had won the first round in men's flyweight event at the 1952 Olympics after getting a walkover from Nguyen Van Cua of Vietnam and was defeated by Han Soo-ann of South Korea in the next round.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Boxing
Olympics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Everest hopefuls 'camp' at home to avoid Covid-19

Everest hopefuls 'camp' at home to avoid Covid-19

Global cactus traffickers are cleaning out the deserts

Global cactus traffickers are cleaning out the deserts

Is it necessary to mask up at home?

Is it necessary to mask up at home?

Revolutionaries and royalty showcased at the Carnavalet

Revolutionaries and royalty showcased at the Carnavalet

 