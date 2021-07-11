Johny alleges threat for supporting friend in rape case

Olympian Mayookha Johny alleges threat for supporting friend in rape case

Johny had alleged that her friend was raped by a man, Chungath Johnson, who took her nude photos and used them to blackmail

  • Jul 11 2021, 16:08 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2021, 16:08 ist
Mayookha Johny. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Olympian Mayookha Johny on Sunday said she has received an anonymous threat letter asking her to withdraw from her fight for her friend who filed a rape case against an influential person in March this year.

Johny claimed that the letter said she and her family will be eliminated if she goes ahead with her fight for the rape victim.

She told reporters that she has filed a complaint with the state police chief, seeking an investigation.

Last month, Johny had held a press conference here levelling serious allegations against the Kerala police and a former official of the state women's commission in connection with the investigation into the case of rape of her friend in 2016.

Johny had alleged that her friend was raped by a man, Chungath Johnson, who took her nude photos and used them to blackmail.

She had alleged that police, after initially promising action, became inactive due to intervention of highly influential persons in favour of the accused.

