Om Birla shuts down Giriraj Singh during Question Hour

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Tuesday chided Union minister Giriraj Singh for intervening in the reply of his junior colleague, saying that any question in the House and its supplementary should be answered by the same minister.
The Speaker's comment came when Singh stood up to reply to the second supplementary question of his Rural Development Ministry during Question Hour after junior minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti replied to the first one.
"Honourable minister, this is not proper. Either the MoS or the Cabinet minister should reply to all the questions. Not one after another. You should not intervene. Let the MoS (Jyoti) complete the answers," he said.
Singh then had no option but to sit and allow the minister of state for rural development to answer the remaining supplementary questions.
