'Om Shanti Om' actor Nitesh Pandey dies at 51 of cardiac arrest

Bollywood actor Nitesh Pandey, who appeared in hit movies such as Dabangg 2 and Om Shanti Om, died on Wednesday from a reported cardiac arrest.

Pandey's death was confirmed by his brother-in-law Siddharth Nagar, who told ETimes, "My brother-in-law is no more. My sister Arpita is in a state of shock."

"We have gone absolutely numb," Nagar further said, adding that Pandey was, "was a very lively person."

Meanwhile, news agency ANI reported that Pandey died at a hotel in Igatpuri, Nashik, and that a police probe was under way.

A post-mortem is awaited to confirm the cause of death.

More to follow...