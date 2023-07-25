Kozhikode-Muscat flight returns after technical snag

Oman Air flight to Muscat returns to Kozhikode following technical snag

The flight -- WY 298 -- with 169 people onboard which took off from the Karipur airport at 9:15 AM turned back barely a few minutes into its journey

PTI
PTI, Kozhikode, Kerala,
  • Jul 25 2023, 13:06 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2023, 13:06 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An Oman Air flight from Kozhikode to Muscat was forced to turn back to the international airport here on Tuesday minutes after take-off due to a technical snag, airport authorities said.

The flight -- WY 298 -- with 169 people onboard which took off from the Karipur airport at 9:15 AM turned back barely a few minutes into its journey due to a technical fault and landed safely, a Calicut airport official said.

Also Read | Go First gets claims worth $2.9 billion from creditors

"It was a normal landing.. the aircraft landed safely," he told PTI. The aircraft circled the airport for over two hours to burn fuel and become lighter before landing, he said.

India News
Muscat
Kozhikode
Airlines
Aviation

