Oman Foreign Minister to visit India on March 23-24

Oman Foreign Minister to visit India on Mar 23-24, undertake review of strategic partnership with Jaishankar

They will also exchange views on recent regional and international developments, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 22 2022, 23:06 ist
  • updated: Mar 22 2022, 23:06 ist
Oman's Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr al-Busaidi. Credit: AFP Photo

Foreign Minister of Oman Sayyid Badr Hamad Hamood Al Busaidi will be on a two-day visit to India starting Wednesday during which he will hold talks with his counterpart S Jaishankar and undertake a comprehensive review of the progress made in bilateral strategic partnership.

The ministers will meet on March 23 evening. They will also exchange views on recent regional and international developments, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

This will be the first visit of Hamad bin Hamood Al Busaidi to India in his capacity as the foreign minister of Oman, it said.

India and Oman have continued close cooperation during the Covid pandemic and have maintained high-level contacts, the MEA said.

India is among Oman's top trading partners and bilateral trade for the current financial year (FY 2021-2022) so far is almost $7.5 billion. People-to-people ties is another important facet of the bilateral relationship as Oman is home to approximately 6,20,000 Indian nationals, the statement said. 

Check out DH's latest videos:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Oman
S Jaishankar
Bilateral talks
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Delhi most polluted capital in world in 2021: Report

Delhi most polluted capital in world in 2021: Report

Matcha: The versatile ancient Japanese superfood

Matcha: The versatile ancient Japanese superfood

Antarctica hits record temperatures, say experts

Antarctica hits record temperatures, say experts

Lviv radio gets 'new mission' after Russian invasion

Lviv radio gets 'new mission' after Russian invasion

To keep girls in school, India must manage water crisis

To keep girls in school, India must manage water crisis

Indian brand Dash and Dot debuts at Paris Fashion Week

Indian brand Dash and Dot debuts at Paris Fashion Week

Ukraine's 'chess capital' Lviv mulls Russia's next move

Ukraine's 'chess capital' Lviv mulls Russia's next move

 