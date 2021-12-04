Coronavirus Live: Singapore says Omicron not more severe than other variants as of now

India on Friday reported 9,216 fresh Covid-19 cases and 391 deaths in the last 24 hours as the country grapples with the new Omicron variant, two cases of which have been detected in Karnataka. The Omicron variant has been detected in 38 countries but no deaths have yet been reported, the WHO said on Friday, as authorities worldwide rushed to stem the spread of the heavily mutated Covid-19 strain. Stay tuned to DH for latest updates.