Coronavirus Live: Singapore says Omicron not more severe than other variants as of now

India on Friday reported 9,216 fresh Covid-19 cases and 391 deaths in the last 24 hours as the country grapples with the new Omicron variant, two cases of which have been detected in Karnataka. The Omicron variant has been detected in 38 countries but no deaths have yet been reported, the WHO said on Friday, as authorities worldwide rushed to stem the spread of the heavily mutated Covid-19 strain. Stay tuned to DH for latest updates.
Canada has confirmed 15 cases of Omicron variant and severe illness trends across the country could start to rise again, public health officials have said
Update | Indian Institute of Information Technology inPrayagraj has stopped its offline learning and shutits hostels.
S.Korea: Daily cases hit new high of 5,352; 3 omicron cases reported
South Korea's daily coronavirus cases recorded an all-time high of 5,352 on Saturday, a day after the country announced tough restrictions for four weeks to control the spread of the omicron variant.
New cases of critically ill patients and deaths also hit record highs while an additional three confirmed cases of the omicron variant were reported to bring the total cases in the country to nine, Yonhap news agency reported. (IANS)
Singapore says Omicron not more severe than other variants as of now
There is currently no evidence to suggest that symptoms associated with the Omicron variant of Covid-19 are different or more severe than those of other variants, or that current vaccines and therapeutics would be ineffective against the new variant, according to a news report citing Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH).
Channel News Asia reported that the ministry said two more people infected with Omicron variant travelled through Singapore to Malaysia and Australia.
(PTI)
Travellers arriving via Banglore-Chennai Lalbagh Express get tested for Covid-19, in wake of the SARS-CoV-2 variant Omicron, at Central Railway Station, in Chennai. Credit: PTI Photo
Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus
The Omicron variant of the virus that causes Covid-19 likely acquired at least one of its mutations by picking up a snippet of genetic material from another virus - possibly one that causes the common cold - present in the same infected cells, according to researchers.
WHO says no Omicron deaths yet as variant spreads worldwide
The Omicron variant has been detected in 38 countries but no deaths have yet been reported, the WHO said on Friday, as authorities worldwide rushed to stem the spread of the heavily mutated Covid-19 strain.
