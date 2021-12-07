Coronavirus Live: Don't create panic over 5 Omicron suspect cases in Goa, CM Pramod Sawant tells media
Coronavirus Live: Don't create panic over 5 Omicron suspect cases in Goa, CM Pramod Sawant tells media
updated: Dec 07 2021, 09:38 ist
New Zealand will not be sending diplomatic representatives at a ministerial level to the Beijing Winter Olympics in February, Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said on Tuesday, citing Covid-19 as the reason. Stay tuned on DH for latest updates.
09:36
Don't create panic over 5 Omicron suspect cases in Goa: CM tells media
Even as five suspected cases of the Omicron Covid variant have been identified in Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has asked the media not to create panic, while also urging 1.20 lakh residents of the state who have not taken the second jab, to step up and get themselves fully inoculated.
"Do not create a panic situation in the state by referring to them as Omicron suspects. I am continuously following up on the situation," Sawant said.
Five sailors, including Russian and Georgian nationals, have tested positive for Covid with Omicron-like symptoms.
09:06
Till now no case of Omicron reported in Gujarat, Sudhir Patel, Dy Municipal Commissioner atVadodara told ANI. "85 passengers from high-risk countries have arrived here andas per SoP, they areinstructed to be in home quarantine. On the 8th day, their RT-PCR test will also be done," he said.
09:04
SoftBank, travel stocks lift Japanese shares as Omicron worries ease
Japanese shares jumped on Tuesday, led by SoftBank and travel related stocks, as easing worries over the economic impact of the new Omicron coronavirus variant boosted sentiment.
The Nikkei share average jumped 1.27 per centto 28,282.01 by the midday close, while the broader Topix rose 1.23 per centto 1,971.44.
The Japanese market also tracked Wall Street's major averages higher as investors were encouraged by some optimistic comments from a top USofficial on the latest Covid-19 variant.
07:40
85% of India's eligible population administered first dose of Covid-19 vaccine: Mandaviya
Eighty-five per cent of India's eligible adult population has received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday as the cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country exceeded 127.93 crore. (PTI)
07:39
New York City Sets Vaccine Mandate for All Private Employers
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a sweeping coronavirus vaccine mandate for all private employers in New York City on Monday morning to combat the spread of the omicron variant. (NYT)
07:28
New Zealand won't send diplomats to Beijing Olympics, cites Covid-19
New Zealand will not be sending diplomatic representatives at a ministerial level to the Beijing Winter Olympics in February, Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said on Tuesday, citingCovid-19 as the reason. (Reuters)
