Coronavirus Live: South African regulator approves Pfizer booster vaccine after surge in Covid cases

South Africa has approved the use of Pfizer's coronavirus booster vaccine for people aged over 18 years, amid mounting concern following a record of almost 20,000 infections overnight, largely ascribed to the new and highly-mutating Omicron variant. Keep coming back here to get DH's latest updates on Coronavirus.
Oil stays on the rebound as Omicron fears ease
Oil prices extended gains on Thursday on confidence that the Omicron coronavirus variant would not dent global growth, even as some governments stepped up curbs to stop its rapid spread.
USWest Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 28 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to $72.64 a barrel at 0201 GMT, adding to a 0.4 per centgain in the previous session.
Brent crude futures rose 22 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $76.04 a barrel, adding to a 0.5 per centgain on Wednesday.
Markets were buoyed by comments from BioNTech and Pfizer that a three-shot course of their COVID-19 vaccine may protect against infection from the Omicron variant.
Omicron variant may change course of Covid-19 pandemic: WHO chief
Certain features of the Omicron variant, including its global spread and large number of mutations, suggest it could have a major impact on the course of the Covid-19 pandemic, said the chief of the World Health Organization (WHO).
With the Omicron variant now present in 57 countries, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned at a press briefing that it can spread more rapidly than previous variants, Xinhua news agency reported.
"We are now starting to see a consistent picture of rapid increase in transmission (rates), although for now the exact rate of increase relative to other variants remains difficult to quantify," he said.
Pfizer/BioNTech says three doses 'effective' against Omicron
South African regulator approves Pfizer booster vaccine after surge in Covid cases
South Africa has approved the use of Pfizer's coronavirus booster vaccine for people aged over 18 years, amid mounting concern following a record of almost 20,000 infections overnight, largely ascribed to the new and highly-mutating Omicron variant. (PTI)