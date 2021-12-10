Coronavirus News Live: AstraZeneca in touch with Indian authorities for approval to Covid drug

All the nine people in Rajasthan who were found infected with the Omicron variant of coronavirus were discharged from a government hospital here on Thursday after they tested negative for the infection twice. Meanwhile, Australia will begin administering Covid-19 vaccines for children aged 5 to 11 from Jan. 10, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday, after the rollout cleared final regulatory hurdles. Stay tuned for more updates.
AstraZeneca in touch with Indian authorities for approval to Covid drug
Biopharmaceutical multinational AstraZeneca on Thursday said it has initiated engagements with Indian health authorities to provide the latest evidence of Evusheld, its Covid-19 prevention drug for people with weakened immune system which has received emergency use authorisation (EUA) in the US.
Covid-19: States pulled up for not installing ventilators sent by Centre during second wave
Amidst the ongoing concerns over the Covid-19 Omicron variant, the Union Health Ministry on Thursday pulled up the states for failing tounpack ventilators — that were sent by the Centre during the second wave — for equipping state hospitals.
Covid boosters 'safe and effective' 3 months after last jab: EMA
The European Medicines Agency said Thursday it was "safe and effective" to issue booster doses of Covid-19 vaccines as soon as three months after the initial course, down from previous guidance of six months.
Australia to offer Covid-19 shots to children aged 5-11 from January
Australia will begin administering Covid-19 vaccines for children aged 5 to 11 from Jan. 10, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday, after the rollout cleared final regulatory hurdles.
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
All the nine people in Rajasthan who were found infected with the Omicron variant of coronavirus were discharged from a government hospital here on Thursday after they tested negative for the infection twice, Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena said.
