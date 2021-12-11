Coronavirus News Live: Vaccine efficacy against Omicron yet to be confirmed, says ICMR

India reported 8,503 Covid-19 cases on Friday. India was in 17th position in terms of proportion of population fully vaccinated against Covid-19 as on October 31, Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar told the Lok Sabha on Friday. Stay tuned to DH for the latest Covid-19 updates.
Mexico reports 199 more deaths from Covid-19
CDC identifies 43 Omicron infections in 22 US states
Omicron: Booster shots necessary in India, says top virologist
Stepping up vaccination as well as booster doses against Covid is necessary to counter the Omicron variant, top virologist Dr. Shahid Jameel said on Friday.
Vaccines effective against Delta variant; yet to be confirmed for Omicron: ICMR study
A study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) launched after the second wave to determine the effectiveness of vaccines against severe Covid-19 infection hasfound that while vaccines can prevent health complications, their efficiency is lower than indicated during trials.
