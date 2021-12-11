Coronavirus News Live: Vaccine efficacy against Omicron yet to be confirmed, says ICMR

  • updated: Dec 11 2021, 09:26 ist
India reported 8,503 Covid-19 cases on Friday. India was in 17th position in terms of proportion of population fully vaccinated against Covid-19 as on October 31, Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar told the Lok Sabha on Friday. Stay tuned to DH for the latest Covid-19 updates.