Coronavirus News Live: CDC recommends Pfizer, Moderna Covid-19 shots over J&J's

India's tally of Omicron cases has crossed 80 as Delhi, Telangana and Karnataka reported multiple cases on Thursday. Meanwhil, the US CDC has recommended Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 shots over J&J's, and the G7 has called Omicron the 'biggest current threat' to world health. Stay tuned for live updates.
Pubs, parties push Australia's Covid-19 cases to record levels
Australian authorities on Friday rushed to track down hundreds who attended a Taylor Swift album party in Sydney last week that has become a super-spreading event as cases in the country hit a new pandemic high for the second straight day.
Covid-19 infections, including the new, more transmissible Omicron variant, have been spreading in pubs and nightclubsas social distancing curbs ease after higher vaccination levels.(Reuters)
Impose night curfew from Dec 30 to Jan 2: Expert panel to govt
With the emergence of Omicron cases in Karnataka, experts have pushed for stringent restrictions to be imposed during Christmas and through New Year celebrations, and recommended to the government to introduce night curfew from December 30 to January 2.
G7 calls Omicron 'biggest current threat' to world health
The G7 on Thursday called the Omicron variant the "biggest current threat to global public health", saying its emergence meant it was "more important than ever" for countries to "closely cooperate".
"Deeply concerned by the rise in cases, ministers agreed that these developments should be seen as the biggest current threat to global public health," Britain, which is currently chair of the group, said in a statement.
New South Wales sets daily Covid case record
The premier of Australia's most populous state said he is not considering lockdowns or other restrictions as a record 2,213 new Covid-19 cases were reported on Friday, the highest number since the pandemic began.
The new peak followed the 1,742 cases reported in New South Wales state on Thursday, which had topped the previous record set in September. - AP.