Coronavirus News Live: Karnataka reports 5 new Omicron cases
updated: Dec 20 2021, 09:47 ist
A growing body of preliminary research suggests the Covid-19 vaccines used in most of the world offer almost no defence against infection by the highly contagious Omicron variant. Stay tuned for updates.
09:46
Sydney shrugs off Covid-19 spike, resists calls to restore tough curbs
Australian authorities urged a "move away from fear" of the coronavirus on Monday, resisting calls to make masks mandatory indoors and limit the numbers of patrons at Sydney venues, even as new Covid-19 infections lingered near records.
Despite the threat from the more transmissible Omicron variant, life returned to near normal in Sydney last week, with almost all tough curbs lifted ahead of Christmas, as vaccination rates rank among the world's highest.
"There will always be new variants of this virus," said Dominic Perrottet, premier of the most populous state of New South Wales. (Reuters)
09:34
India reports 6,563 new coronavirus cases, 132 deaths
India on Monday reported6,563 new coronavirus cases and 132 deaths, according to the Health Ministry's data. Read more
08:42
Bengaluru: No second dose given but many get completion certificates
Karnataka has been administering second doses of Covid vaccines at a brisk rate since mid-November, but there are some concerns over people getting vaccination completion certificates without actually getting the dose. Read more
08:15
Karnataka reports 5 new Omicron cases
Five new cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 have been confirmed on December 19 in Karnataka. The five patients are from Dharwad, Bhadravathi, Udupi and Mangaluru, according to Karnataka Health Minister DrSudhakar K.
Five cases of Omicron have been confirmed on Dec 19th: 🔹 Dharwad: 54 yr male 🔹 Bhadravathi: 20 yr female 🔹 Udupi: 82 yr male and 73 yr female 🔹 Mangaluru: 19 yr female#Omicronindia#Covid_19@BSBommai
Karnataka: Omicron-infected girls experienced loss of taste and smell
Four teenage girls, a 13-year-old and three 14-year-olds, infected with Omicron virus in the state on Saturday experienced loss of taste and smell apart from fever, something that was not observed so far among the adult Omicron patients in the state. Adult patients mostly had scratchy throat, runny nose, fatigue and muscle pain. Read more
08:13
Most vaccines unlikely to protect against Omicron infections, according to initial studies
A growing body of preliminary research suggests the Covid-19 vaccines used in most of the world offer almost no defence against infection by the highly contagious Omicron variant. Read more
