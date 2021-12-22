Coronavirus News Live: 2nd Omicron case detected in Andhra; active Covid cases decline to 78,190

India has recorded 213 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus across 15 states and UTs so far out of which 90 people have recovered or migrated, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. India has logged 6,317 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 3,47,58,481, while the active cases declined to 78,190, the lowest in 575 days. Governments globally have tightened social mobility restrictions and made urgent pleas for citizens to vaccinate as Omicron emerges as the dominant strain of the virus. Stay tuned for live updates.