Coronavirus News Live: 2nd Omicron case detected in Andhra; active Covid cases decline to 78,190

India has recorded 213 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus across 15 states and UTs so far out of which 90 people have recovered or migrated, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. India has logged 6,317 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 3,47,58,481, while the active cases declined to 78,190, the lowest in 575 days. Governments globally have tightened social mobility restrictions and made urgent pleas for citizens to vaccinate as Omicron emerges as the dominant strain of the virus. Stay tuned for live updates.
Omicron thrice more transmissible than Delta; 'activate' war rooms, emergency operation centres: Govt to states, UTs
Asserting that theOmicronvariant is at least thrice more transmissible than Delta, the Centre asked states and union territories to "activate" war rooms, keep analysing even small trends and surges and keep taking strict and prompt containment action at district and local levels.
Omicron is a more transmissible variant. We need to do two things to protect ourselves, first one is to take vaccines and the second is to follow Covid appropriate behaviour: Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS, Delhi
Second Omicron case detected in Andhra Pradesh
A 39-year-old woman who came from Kenya to Chennai, & then travelled to Tirupati, tested positive for Covid on December 12. Her sample sent for genome sequencing declared Omicron positive today. Her family members tested negative: State govt
Omicron forces new restrictions, global call for booster shot
Singapore suspended quarantine-free travel and Australia renewed its vaccination push on Wednesday as surging cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant just days before Christmas forced authorities to impose new curbs and expedite booster shots.
Haryana's Gurugram achieves 100% Covid-19 vaccination coverage, says District Deputy Commissioner
India sees 6,317 new coronavirus cases, 318 deaths
The ministry data updated at 8 am stated that India has logged 6,317 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 3,47,58,481, while the active cases declined to 78,190, the lowest in 575 days.
Despite vaccination rates that make other governments envious, Spain and Iberian neighbour Portugal are facing the hard truth that these winter holidays won't be a time of unrestrained joy. The reason is the new Omicron variant that has been running rampant across Europe. Credit: AP/PTI Photo
Number of Covid-19 tests is going up & there is no need to panic, says Bengaluru Urban DC
Omicron cases are rising but not at an alarming rate as we witness during Delta (outbreak). Nevertheless, number of tests is going up & there is no need to panic. The district is going to achieve 100% second dose vaccination in a day or two: Bengaluru Urban DC J Manjunath. - ANI.
Why is Omicron so contagious?
The Omicron variant is spreading rapidly worldwide. New travel restrictions and mounting anxiety have followed this heavily mutated version of the coronavirus, which has been reported now in more than 60 countries. In South Africa, where Omicron’s 50 or so mutations were first identified, the variant has shown that it can reinfect people who already caught and survived earlier versions of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, as well as people who have been vaccinated against it.
Australia's national Cabinet to meet early amid Omicron surge
Australia's national Cabinet is set to hold an unscheduled meeting on Wednesday as states press the federal government to further shorten the wait time for Covid-19 booster vaccines amid a record surge in cases fuelled by the Omicron variant.
States must watch out, warns Centre as India's Omicron tally crosses 200-mark
India’s Omicron count crossed 200 on Tuesday amid expectations among medical experts that the country’s shrinking Covid-19 epidemic will reverse and slip into an Omicron-driven rise, even as the Union Health Ministry asked districts to watch local epidemic trends.
