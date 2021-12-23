Coronavirus News Live: Hospital stay risk for Omicron lower than Delta, study says
updated: Dec 23 2021, 07:42 ist
As India faces the surging Omicron variant, the Centre has asked 8 major cities to monitor community transmission of the virus. Meanwhile, PM Modi said India should emerge a world leader in the post-Covid global order. Stay tuned for live updates.
07:41
A healthcare worker gives a dose of the Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) to a man in Ahmedabad.
(Reuters)
07:19
Hospital stay risk for Omicron lower than Delta: Study
The risk of needing to stay in hospital for patients with the Omicron variant of Covid-19 is 40% to 45% lower than for patients with the Delta variant, according to research by London's Imperial College published on Wednesday.
India must emerge as leader in post-Covid world: PM
India should emerge a world leader in the post-Covid global order, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday, calling for "surging ahead with a focused approach setting new targets for ourselves for 2047".
Centre asks 8 major cities to monitor community transmission of Omicron
The Centre on Wednesday asked eight major cities, including Bengaluru, to watch out for “community transmission” of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, as the number of such cases crossed the 220-mark spanning15 states.
