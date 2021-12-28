Coronavirus News Live: Expert panel recommends approval for Covovax, Cobrevax jabs, Covid-19 pill overnight

An expert panel of the CDSCO recommended EUAs for SII's Covovax vaccine and Biological E's Corbevax on Monday night. The panel also recommended restricted use of Covid-19 pill molnupiravir, adding to India's arsenal against the coronavirus. Meanwhile, India saw the highest single day rise of Omicron cases with 152 reported on Monday. Stay tuned to DH for live updates...
12 more Omicron cases reported in Telangana
Twelve more Omicron cases have been reported in Telangana, taking the total number of cases of the new coronavirus variant in the state to 55, the Health department said on Monday.
No 'panic,' but Covid to 'overrun' some US hospitals: Biden
President Joe Biden on Monday said some US hospitals could be "overrun" by Covid cases, but the country is generally well prepared to meet the latest surge and Americans need not panic.
New Delhi: Policemen patrol during the night curfew between 11 pm to 5 am imposed by the Delhi government to curb the spread of Covid-19, at Chandni Chowk in New Delhi, Monday, December 27, 2021.
CDSCO panel recommends restricted emergency use of Covid-19 pill Molnupiravir
An expert panel of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) on Monday recommended granting permission to manufacture and market anti-Covid pill Molnupiravir for restricted emergency use for the treatment of Covid-19 patients in the country, official sources said.
US halves isolation period for asymptomatic Covid patients to 5 days
US health authorities on Monday halved the recommended isolation time for people with asymptomatic Covid-19 infections from 10 to five days, with a surge of cases causing travel chaos and threatening wider social disruption.
No special pass for night curfew, violators to face violators to face FIR: Kamal Pant
Anyone stepping out between 10 pm and 5 am from December 28 and January 7 without a bona fide reason will be booked and prosecuted, city police chief Kamal Pant warned on Monday.
CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for Covovax, Corbevax Covid-19 vaccines
An expert panel of the country's central drug authority has recommended granting emergency use authorisation to Serum Institute of India's Covid-19 vaccine Covovax and Biological E's vaccine Corbevax with certain conditions, official sources said on Monday.
Good Morning readers! Welcome to our live coverage of coronavirus news updates!